Venetian Pool wins 2017 TripExpert Choice Award

Venetian Pool has been chosen as one of the best attractions around the world, according to journalists and professional travel writers. The Venetian Pool is among the winners of the 2017 Experts’ Choice Award from TripExpert. Less than 2 percent of all attraction worldwide receive this award. Travelers and visitors can be confident that making a splash at the Venetian Pool is among the most worthwhile things to do while in town.

