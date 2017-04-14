A great collection of pre-1940s antiques awaits you at the Florida Pioneer Museum, 826 N. Krome Ave. in Florida City, but only until Saturday, Apr. 29 — and admission is free,

Have you ever seen or heard an Edison phonograph, a 1920s console radio, a pre-Civil War 1853 map of the United States showing Key West, Key Biscayne and Key Largo (for its time it is amazingly accurate)? There are paintings of two local men who are among the 20 men from the Homestead area who lost their lives defending our freedom in WWII, as well as quilts, dishes, books from Homestead’s first library in 1914, an early crock pot, 1920s refrigerator, an amazing collection of irons, canning jars, butter churns, butter molds, toasters, waffle irons, coffee grinders, candle molds, and potato mashers.

Also on display are farm picking buckets, farm field crates, an early Model T-powered irrigation pump, tools aplenty, seed planters, a cultivator, a mule muck shoe and a mule collar, cream separator, 1912 copper wringer washer, predecessors to this washing machine, Florida East Coast Railway items, old bottles, Homestead Coke a Cola plant bottles and telephones from many generations.

You can see a 100-year-old cash registers, tourist souvenirs from the 1920s, Indian handicrafts and tools made from shells, a manatee rib, an early rope slung bed, and an amazingly detailed dollhouse to name a few.

The museum has a great collection of lovingly used articles donated by area people who gave to the Museum hoping others would enjoy their donations.

Saturday, Apr. 29, is the last day you can view these antiques until November. The museum is open 1-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. For more information stop by the museum at 826 N. Krome Ave. in Florida City.