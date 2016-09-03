Vizcaya, 3251 S. Miami Ave., is offering a workshop for Miami-Dade County Public School teachers on Monday, Oct. 3, titled “Sustainability at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.”

Issues of sustainability and conservation of natural environments and endangered ecosystems unique to South Florida will be explored during the workshop.

Teachers will spend a day at Vizcaya, a National Historic Landmark, while learning to engage students in outdoor and informal educational settings; identify historic changes and human impact by comparing the present state of natural areas to primary sources, and access learning resources at Vizcaya.

The workshop is $20 per person, limited to 25 participants, and includes breakfast, lunch and all materials, and is designed for teachers working with students in grades 9-12. Participating teachers also will be able to return to Vizcaya with up to 35 students for a complimentary program with bus transportation included.

Teachers can register online via M-DCPS My Learning Plan. For questions send email to diana.pena@vizcaya.org or call 305-860-8436.

For more information, visit www.vizcaya.org or call 305-250-9133.