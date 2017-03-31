In celebration of Vizcaya’s centennial year, the community is invited to discover an unknown part of the Vizcaya estate: Vizcaya Village.

Come take part in Open Houses, held monthly April through July, to explore the property and enjoy an afternoon — from noon to 4 p.m. — full of guided tours, urban farming, art, music, food trucks, and more. Registration is free and open to the public.

Open House dates are Apr. 9, May 21, June 11, and July 9.

Sheltered under large banyan trees, Vizcaya Village includes 11 historic buildings on 12 acres. Built in 1916 to make Vizcaya self-sufficient, the Village included staff quarters, workshops, an auto garage, barns, and a greenhouse that supplied fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables.

As Vizcaya looks to the coming years, future plans aim to reunite the two sides of the Vizcaya property and restore Vizcaya Village as an educational resource for the community. The Village restoration will realize the full potential of Vizcaya as a cultural hub through innovative programming for locals and visitors. Be among the first to experience the excitement during our next Open House!

Village is located on the west side of S. Miami Avenue, directly across the street from the main entrance of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

Walk, take the trolley, arrive by Metrorail (exit at Vizcaya Station) or take advantage of free bike valet. Limited parking available on site.