Waterbiking, a great summer workout

The popular and effective European fitness trend is now in the USA. Located in downtown Coral Gables and the second WaterBiking studio in the USA, WaterBiking offers the best of exercise in fitness and rehabilitation. WaterBiking has it’s roots in Italy and started in the area of rehabilitation and physical therapy. In recent years it has evolved into a high intensity, low impact fitness trend because of the great results.

Corinne Benkemoun, owner of the studio explains that “in France, people of all ages, from senior citizens to various sport specific youths and tri-athletes participate in this sport because their doctors and coaches tell them to swim, go to the beach and work in the water. I needed to do that as well”.

When you exercise in the water, the effects of hydrostatic pressure causes a message of the skin and muscles, resulting in improved blood circulation, lymphatic drainage and the reduction of cellulite in the lower extremities. Perfect for weight-loss, members are seeing a reduction in body fat percentage as soon as a month, when utilized twice a week through the large variety of classes offered.

WaterBiking Studio offers classes ranging from Aqua Zumba to the traditional WaterBiking classes and even have a circuit training class that uses underwater treadmills, resistance gloves and steppers. Twice a week, WaterBiking Studio offers a class to assist members out of physical therapy, looking to regain their mobility and strength, while maintaining the integrity of their joints. The Restore and Renew class is just one of the ways WaterBiking Studio is providing a way to get stronger, meet fitness goals and improve the overall health of Coral Gables residence.

WaterBiking is for ages 13+ and all fitness levels and there is a class for everyone, whether you’re looking for a high cardio workout to reach those fitness goals or you just want a smooth relaxing workout in the pool; WaterBiking Studio has a class for you!

The schedule of classes can be found on our website at

www.waterbikingstudio.com. Registration is simple and fast.

The studio is located at 59 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Phone: 786-577-8927