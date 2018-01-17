Weinfeld Presents Residential Eviction Law to Miami Association of Realtors

Roy L. Weinfeld, a highly regarded lease litigation attorney for over 20 years, shall present “Residential Evictions and Pitfalls in the Law” to the Miami Association of Realtors on Wednesday, February 21 and Wednesday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m.

The first presentation will be given at the Association’s Headquarters, 700 S Royal Poinciana Blvd #400, Miami Springs, FL 33166.

The second presentation will give at the Association’s West Broward at Sawgrass offices, 13680 NW 14th St, Sunrise, FL 33323

In addition to his distinguished legal career, Weinfeld, a 3-year commercial leasing associate at Fortune International Realty, has closed transactions resulting in nearly $5 million in sales/gross lease revenues.

Weinfeld, a native Miamian, earned his Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from the University of Miami (’95).

For more information, contact Weinfeld at 786-423-6898 or rlw@weinfeldlaw.com