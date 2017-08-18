Welcome home reception for Coach Frank Martin

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Last week, University of South Carolina Head Basketball Coach Frank Martin returned home for a reception in his honor. Over 200 of his high school classmates, friends, and family members turned out for the event hosted at the home of Steven and Cristy Marin.

Special guests and former players of Coach Martin included Miami Heat Players Udonis Haslem and Rodney McGruder; former UF Player Brent Wright; former FIU player Tony Regueira; along with his mentor and coach Marcos Shaky Rodriguez.