Where should LeBron take his talents next?

NBA legend LeBron James has consistently garnered the spotlight along every step of his Hall-of-Fame career. The 33 year-old, now playing in his 15th season, continues to exceed all expectations since he was an 18-year-old rookie straight out of high school.



Because of the sheer talent, skill, and dominance that come with the “King,” every team in the entire National Basketball Association is extremely interested in acquiring LeBron. When he is in the final year of a contract and approaching an off-season as a free agent, the rumors that swirl around regarding the departing and migration from his current team become overwhelming.



This type of attention is well deserved, considering LeBron’s career averages of 27 ppg, 7 apg, and 7 rpg, to go along with an astronomical seven straight NBA finals appearances. With LeBron looking better than ever as he is having a career season at age 33, his talents are in demand now more than ever.



Throughout the 2017-18 NBA season, LeBron James’ team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, has had a rollercoaster season of ups and downs. Things have looked amazing for Cleveland during a 13-game win streak, and then looked atrocious when they went 7-13 in a 20 game stretch heading into the trade deadline.



With a feeling of uncertainty about Cleveland’s chances of competing for a championship, rumors about the King’s departure have been greater than ever. Houston, San Antonio, Golden State, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia have all emerged as front runners to bring in this superstar.



For the latter end of LeBron’s fantastic career, he has plenty of attractive options at his fingertips – great teams for whom he can potentially play in order to enhance his legacy. While all these options are quite viable, regrettably only one team can land the star SF (small forward). With reputation, legacy, longevity, and family happiness all being important factors in LeBron’s decision, there are numerous reasons why he could go to each team.



Yes, there are several dream scenarios with LeBron teaming up on super teams, such as with the Houston Rockets or the Golden State Warriors. Other options, like bringing the Los Angeles Lakers back to a competitive level, or joining the young talent of the Philadelphia 76ers would also help LeBron extend his career.



Aside from all those options, it might just be best for the King to stay where he is in Cleveland and continue to build his legacy in the place he calls home. With the recent additions of Jordan Clarkson, George Hill, Rodney Hood, and Larry Nance Jr., the Cavaliers have added enough fire power to compete with any team in the NBA – and they have created a solid foundation for the future of the team. LeBron can help develop the young additions they acquired, and can possibly even convince another superstar to come join him in Cleveland to compete for championships.



But when it is all said and done, LeBron’s legacy would be in better standing if he finishes out his career with the Cavaliers and potentially brings them another championship or two. He will undoubtedly be an all-time great regardless of his decision, but will be regarded as a hero in the state of Ohio forever if he stays in The Land.