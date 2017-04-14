Top Chef Season 13 winner Jeremy Ford and Whole Foods Market Miami teamed for a benefit dinner in support of Miami Waterkeeper, the organization which continues to move the path forward to preserve fishable, drinkable, and swimmable waters throughout Miami.

The intimate dinner brought together environmentally conscious community members and highlighted the current sustainability initiatives of the organization.

The dinner, on Monday, Apr. 3, was hosted in an innovative LEED-certified home in Coconut Grove represented by Grove Properties. Chef Ford curated a menu highlighting local seafood and spring vegetables, showcasing high quality, seasonal, and fresh ingredients from Whole Foods Market for this sustainable evening. Menu items included local Red Snapper Ceviche, Endive and Snap Pea Salad, and Seared MSC Certified Halibut with English Peas.

The following day, all Whole Foods Market locations in Miami hosted a Five Percent Day to benefit Miami Waterkeeper. During Whole Foods Market’s Five Percent Days, stores donate five percent of the day’s net sales to local educational or nonprofit organizations.

As a result of this partnership and initiative, over $49,000 was raised for the local organization with the support of Chef Jeremy Ford, Whole Foods Market, and the outstanding and involved community in Miami.