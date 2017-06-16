William H. ‘Bill’ Kerdyk Jr. named to county’s Charter Review Task Force

William H. ‘Bill’ Kerdyk Jr., president and CEO of Kerdyk Real Estate, has been appointed by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez to the county’s Charter Review Task Force.

The task force is charged with reviewing the charter and submitting to the county commission recommendations setting forth any proposed amendments or revisions to the charter. The Miami-Dade County Home Rule Charter is reviewed every five years.

Kerdyk Real Estate, a full service real estate brokerage company headquartered in Coral Gables focusing on residential and commercial real estate.

Kerdyk also founded and served as chair of the board of directors of the Bank of Coral Gables, a community bank that he and a group of investors established in 2006. In December 2014, First American Bank, a full service bank headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, with assets of $3.78 billion, merged with the Bank of Coral Gables, 2295 Galiano St. Kerdyk led the merger negotiations and is a member of the board of directors of First American Bank.

In April 2015, Kerdyk stepped down from public office and was bestowed as Vice Mayor Emeritus by the City of Coral Gables in recognition of his many years of service. He served as a Coral Gables commissioner on a citywide, nonpartisan basis starting in 1995 and was re-elected in 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011. He served as vice mayor in 1999, 2001 and from 2007 to 2015.

Founded in 1926, Kerdyk Real Estate is one of the largest full service companies specializing in the leasing, sale and management of residential and commercial properties throughout South Florida. For more information, visit www.kerdyk.com.