The third annual Wings For Wishes Block Party will take place on Saturday, Mar. 11, behind Sports Grill South Miami. Wings for Wishes is a family-friendly event centered around Sports Grill’s famous chicken wings and raising money to sponsor wishes through Make-A-Wish.

Wings For Wishes is hosted by Sports Grill South Miami and offers a “block party” format with a delectable wing tasting component, in addition to the crowd-favorite wing eating competition. Sports Grill will feature six different tasting stations, allowing patrons to pair their food with a variety of different craft beers, wine or cocktails. The afternoon will feature live music, a deejay, and plenty of fun games for kids and adults alike.

Wings for Wishes is a third-party event hosted by Make-A-Wish Champions Gal Bensaadon and Brian R. Exelbert, two local professionals committed to making life better for kids with life-threatening medical conditions. In its first two years, Wings For Wishes raised over $50,000, all going directly to granting wishes. The 2017 presenting sponsor is French’s, the classic American condiment brand.

A variety of tickets are available for purchase. The Food & Drink Bracelet is $35 and allows access to all tasting stations, while patrons are able to pair their food with a variety of different unlimited beers and/or wines. The Premium Bracelet is $65 and allows the same access, plus access to the Unlimited Premium Bar. The Child Food and Drink Bracelet (ages 12 and under) is $10 and allows access to all tasting stations and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages.

The cost of entry for a Wing Competition Team (4 people) is $120. Each Wing Competition Team will be entered into the Wing Eating Competition and also indulge in unlimited beer and/or wine. The Premium Wing Competition Team is $200, which gives each competitor access to the Unlimited Premium Bar.

The event will take place on Saturday, Mar. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., behind Sports Grill South Miami, located at 1559 Sunset Dr. (on San Ignacio and the parking lot immediately behind the restaurant).

Visit wingsforwishes2017.eventbrite.com to purchase all tickets or register a team.