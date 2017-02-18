The Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove presents a special one-night performance of Mariah Brown, a solo drama based on the life of the early African Bahamian pioneer.

Crystal Parrot Inc. is a sponsor of the event on Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Written by local playwright Sandra Riley, a tradition of theater and celebration continues at the historical Woman’s Club highlighting the deep roots from which the community has grown.

Mariah Brown moved to Coconut Grove around 1886 to work for Charles and Isabella Peacock at the Peacock Inn. Her Bahamian friends soon followed and the Peacock Inn became the hub of a flourishing settlement.

A reception will follow the performance, providing a unique opportunity to meet Bahamian actress Lynn Terez Davis-Nixon, Miami playwright Sandra Riley, other local historians as well as to enjoy fellowship among members of the Coconut Grove and West Village communities, and celebrate the club’s 126th anniversary.

The club is located at 2985 S. Bayshore Dr. in Coconut Grove. Tickets may be purchased online at womansclubofcoconutgrove.com. For more information, call 305 216-0626.

For the past 126 years, the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove (formerly the Housekeepers’ Club) has dedicated its efforts to the well being of the community. From its earliest days, the club has presented concerts and plays to raise money for community projects. Playwright historian Sandra Riley has been an active member of the club since 2003, serving on its Archives Team. It is not surprising that the Woman’s Club invites us all to sit around the fireplace and celebrate the pioneer history of Coconut Grove.