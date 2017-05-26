This summer, June 8 through Aug. 17, within the historic Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ’s intimate Spanish-revival style setting, concertgoers will have the unique opportunity to be awed and entertained by some of the music industry’s most talented and revered classical and jazz figures. These artists will perform and delight audiences at the Community Arts Program (CAP) 2017 Summer Concert Series.

The Community Arts Program Summer Concert Series has entertained more than 64,000 people since it began in 1985. The series has grown into a time-honored tradition and, more recently, part of a Community Arts Program that provides music education to children in its Conservatory for the Arts

“The Community Arts Program Summer Concert Series is a rare opportunity to hear world-renowned artists in the intimate and beautiful Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ,” said Shelton G. Berg, dean of the University of Miami Phillip and Patricia Frost School of Music.

“The CAP Conservatory for the Arts provides high-quality music education to children, many of whom would otherwise be denied access to the wonder of music and the beauty of the artistic spirit,” he said.

“We are very excited to again present a diverse and world-class line up of artists,” said Mark Hart, executive and artistic director of the Community Arts Program. “It’s an honor to welcome concertgoers locally, from across the state, and as far away as Europe, and rewarding to see the growth of our music education program for kids. In all, we’ve come to provide exceptional culturally8 and educationally enriching experiences for more than 3,000 children and adults each year.”

Community Arts Program (CAP) 2017 Summer Concert Series Line-Up:

June 8 — Melissa Aldana Quartet

June 22 — Amit Peled

July 6 — Tony Desare

July 20 — Chris Thomas King

Aug. 3 — Tony Monaco Trio

Aug. 17 — Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

General admission ticket is $35 in advance and $40 at the door (based on availability);

Individual Patron ticket is $50 in advance and $55 at the door (based on availability). Individual Patron ticket includes reserved, general seating within rows 1 through 9 and pre-concert receptions — a wine and non-alcohol beverage bar and light hors d’oeuvres.

Patron Series is $270 (all six concerts). Patron Series includes reserved, general seating within rows 1 through 9 and pre-concert receptions: a wine and non-alcohol beverage bar and light hors d’oeuvres.

Patron Mini-Series is $190 (your choice of four concerts). Choose four concerts. Patron Mini-Series includes reserved, general seating within rows 1 through 9 and pre-concert receptions — a wine and non-alcohol beverage bar and light hors d’oeuvres.

Order tickets by calling 305-448-7421, ext. 153. Visa and MasterCard are accepted. For instant processing and confirmation anytime: order tickets quickly, safely, and conveniently online at www.CommunityArtsProgram.org. All concerts are Thursdays at 8 p.m. Free and convenient parking is available.

Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ is located at 3010 De Soto Blvd. (directly across from the Biltmore Hotel).