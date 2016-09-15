Youfit Health Clubs aim to raise $100,000 by creating Virtual 5K

Members of Youfit Health Clubs all around the country will come together on Sept. 17 to participate in a local 5K turned national.

Youfit’s expansion of the Citrix sixth annual Miami Children’s Health Foundation 5K Run/Walk Presented by Sabadell United Banks into its 100-plus clubs was created to raise additional funds for the foundation. This year, Youfit is a Vendor Village Sponsor of the MCHF 5K where the brand will be on site with a tent to provide participants with an interactive green-screen photo booth, prizes, free goodies and 3-day passes for all runners.

“This foundation is very close to our hearts, and as a sponsor, we wanted to find a way to give and do more,” said Tom Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer of Youfit Health Clubs. “There is nothing more exciting than giving all our members an opportunity to be there, whether virtually or in person, honoring these children.”

Prior to the race, participants in Youfit clubs all over the nation will virtually join the Youfit-led warm-up that will occur in Miami. As the starting gun is fired at the MCHF 5K, live streams at select Youfit locations will enable members to experience the race by following a participant in Miami who’s moving at a similar pace.

Each Virtual 5K participant will wear a running bib with a child’s name on it to honor the children at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Thanks to a partnership with Champion Athleticwear, each Youfit runner will receive a unique Virtual 5K performance T-shirt. All across the nation, each club will be transformed to provide a true 5K atmosphere.

By extending this local race into a national event, Youfit aims to increase participation in the Citrix sixth annual Miami Children’s Health Foundation 5K Run/Walk Presented by Sabadell United Banks and donations to Miami Children’s Health Foundation. Participants are encouraged to share finishing photos using #YoufitVirtual5K.

To register for the race, visit youfitvirtual5k.com up until Sept. 16.