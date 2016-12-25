The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition has announced its operating schedule for its 66th annual celebration. The 2017 Youth Fair & Exposition will take place at Tamiami Park at SW 107th Avenue and Coral Way, its home since 1972, from Mar, 23 through Apr. 16, 2017, except Mar. 27, 28; Apr. 3 and 4.

The Youth Fair will provide all-new surprises, as well as amusement rides, one-of-a kind delicious food, live outdoor entertainment, concerts, an expanded agricultural showcase area called The Barn, a brand new horticultural section of the fairgrounds named The Garden, and much more, offering activities for fairgoers of all ages.

Admission tickets, Pay One Price Unlimited Ride Cards, 21-Day admission passes, 22 coupon ride/game cards and 2017 souvenir cups are now available at discounted prices online through the website at www.fairexpo.com.

“We take pride in being able to continue what has become a wonderful Miami tradition for generations,” said Bob Hohenstein, president and CEO. “The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition is a non-profit charity, which serves our South Florida community in many capacities, especially through our education programs and scholarships and our support of South Florida agriculture.

“Thanks to the community’s support, we are the largest fair in the Florida and the 27th largest in the United States. We are also the largest annual charity event in South Florida. We look forward to celebrating our 66th anniversary at our home in Tamiami Park.”

For more information visit fairexpo.com or call305-223-7060.