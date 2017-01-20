5 reasons to participate in Chapman Partnership’s RunWild 5k

- Jump start your New Year’s resolution: Are you looking to get fit this 2017? The Chapman Partnership RunWild 5k is just what you need to really get your gears moving. Held on March 25, 2017, it is a great opportunity to train and really jump start those fitness goals you made at the beginning of the year.
- It is a great family activity: Want to teach your children about the power of giving? Sign up a loved one or your entire family for the Chapman Partnership RunWild 5K on March 25, 2017. RunWild 5k is an opportunity to spend some quality time together while contributing to a worthy cause and teaching your family members about the importance of giving back to our community. In addition, the 5K will offer lots of fun activities that include bounce houses, music, and food.
- Bring your family for a fun-filled day at the zoo. Did you know that you registration for the RunWild 5k also includes a entrance to the Zoo Miami? It is a great deal and gives you an your family a chance to practice healthy habits and support Zoo Miami. You will also get the opportunity to visit the new Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit that has received great reviews. For those family members who aren’t ready for their big running debut, we also have companion passes available at discounted rate. This pass will give them access to the Zoo Miami and an opportunity to cheer you on from the sidelines.
- You are raising awareness of the issues that lead to homelessness and helping to break stereotypes. Everyday thousands face the grim reality that they will be left without a roof over their head. Many members of our community are dedicated parents and hardworking individuals, but are barely making ends meet. When they have an unexpected hospital bill or their car breaks down, it can put their housing stability at risk. It is important to recognize that everyday more and more families are at risk of homelessness. At Chapman Partnership, 44 percent of residents are families with children. By participating in the RunWild 5k you are helping Chapman Partnership do its part to empower the homeless and raise awareness about issues that lead to homelessness.
- You can raise money for a great cause. What’s better than raising money for a great organization while you are getting yourself in shape? The Chapman Partnership RunWild 5k is giving you the opportunity to help our organization provide for the more than 5,000 residents we serve every year. This is an opportunity for you to raise money to provide these residents with job training, computer access, access to medical treatment, psychiatric services, new clothing, move-out kits, school supplies, and hopefully a new place they can call home. By raising money for Chapman Partnership your are helping your mind, body and community.
Waste no time in getting a group of friends and family together to sign up for the 2017 Chapman Partnership RunWild 5k. Save $5 if you sign up online before the event. Day of cost $40. To sign up please click here. For information please call: 305-329-3092
Be the first to comment on "5 reasons to participate in Chapman Partnership’s RunWild 5k"