5 reasons to participate in Chapman Partnership’s RunWild 5k

Everyday thousands face the grim reality that they will be left without a roof over their head. Many members of our community are dedicated parents and hardworking individuals, but are barely making ends meet. When they have an unexpected hospital bill or their car breaks down, it can put their housing stability at risk. It is important to recognize that everyday more and more families are at risk of homelessness.

At Chapman Partnership, 44 percent of residents are families with children.

By participating in the RunWild 5k you are helping Chapman Partnership do its part to empower the homeless and raise awareness about issues that lead to homelessness.