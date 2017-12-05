Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Adopt a Shelter-Pet at the Hope Express Pet Adoption Event at Southland Mall!

By: Community News |December 5, 2017

Once adopted, bring your pet to Southland Mall’s Santa Paws pet photo event on December 19th to create memories that will last a life time!
  

WHAT:           Connect, adopt and fall in love with a shelter-pet from Miami-Dade County Animal Services at the Hope Express Pet Adoption at Southland Mall.

 

WHO:             Responsible animal lovers who are able to give a shelter-pet their ‘fur’-ever home. The event will be hosted by the Miami-Dade County Animal Services and Southland Mall.

 

WHEN:           Saturday, December 9th from 3-7 p.m.

 

WHERE:        Hope Express Pet Adoption will take place outside the Mall entrance near Starbucks, at Southland Mall, 20505 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33189. An information table will be inside Center Court as well. 

 

DETAILS:        Adoption fees are $75 for puppies under 4 months old, adoption fees are waived for dogs over 4 months old and cats/kittens. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, deworming, microchip and age-appropriate vaccines. Adopters will only have to pay a $30 license fee. Once your pet is adopted, bring your pet to Southland Mall’s Santa Paws event on December 19th from 6-8 p.m. at Center Court for holiday pet photos with Santa! Pets must be kept on a leash or in a carrier. Owners must clean up after their pets. Pricing for photo packages vary.

