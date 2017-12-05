Adopt a Shelter-Pet at the Hope Express Pet Adoption Event at Southland Mall!

Once adopted, bring your pet to Southland Mall’s Santa Paws pet photo event on December 19th to create memories that will last a life time!

WHAT: Connect, adopt and fall in love with a shelter-pet from Miami-Dade County Animal Services at the Hope Express Pet Adoption at Southland Mall.

WHO: Responsible animal lovers who are able to give a shelter-pet their ‘fur’-ever home. The event will be hosted by the Miami-Dade County Animal Services and Southland Mall.

WHEN: Saturday, December 9th from 3-7 p.m.

WHERE: Hope Express Pet Adoption will take place outside the Mall entrance near Starbucks, at Southland Mall, 20505 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33189. An information table will be inside Center Court as well.

DETAILS: Adoption fees are $75 for puppies under 4 months old, adoption fees are waived for dogs over 4 months old and cats/kittens. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, deworming, microchip and age-appropriate vaccines. Adopters will only have to pay a $30 license fee. Once your pet is adopted, bring your pet to Southland Mall’s Santa Paws event on December 19th from 6-8 p.m. at Center Court for holiday pet photos with Santa! Pets must be kept on a leash or in a carrier. Owners must clean up after their pets. Pricing for photo packages vary.