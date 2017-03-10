Australian pop rock band Air Supply will play three consecutive nights in South Florida the weekend of Mar. 23-25.

The duo will take the stage on Thursday, Mar. 23, and Friday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m., at Stage 954 at The Casino @ Dania Beach. Then, they will close out the weekend on Saturday, Mar. 25, 8 p.m., at Magic City Casino in the Magic City Amphitheater.

“We can’t get enough of Air Supply. This legendary soft rock group continues to thrill live audiences around the world in sold out shows.

Their sound and songs are incomparable, and their live performances are always memorable,” said Scott Savin, CEO of The Casino @ Dania Beach and COO of Magic City Casino.

“Come experience these timeless hits live in the plush Stage 954 at The Casino @ Dania Beach or at Miami’s best outdoor concert venue, the Magic City Amphitheater at Magic City Casino,” he added.

Air Supply formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1975. Since then, the acclaimed band has produced a string of romantic rock ballads that have topped the charts worldwide. Air Supply entered the early 1980s with eight Top 10 smashes in the United States, and in 2008 they were named among the best musical acts of all time by Billboard Hot 100. Some of Air Supply’s most popular recordings include All Out of Love, Lost in Love, Making Love Out of Nothing at All and The One That You Love.

The show is open to all ages. Tickets range from $35-$90 per person. VIP tables are available for $500 and include seating for four. Tickets can be purchased online at www.casinodaniabeach.com, www.magiccitycasino.com or by calling 844-234-SHOW.

Magic City Casino will present the following entertainers:

Apr. 8, The Wailers, 8 p.m.;

Apr. 15, Raul Acosta & Oro Sólido, 9 p.m.;

Apr. 28, The Four Tops, 8 p.m.;

June 8, Carlos Mencia headlining Ultimate Miami Comedian, 8 p.m.;

June 9, Sharon Needles & Jinkx Monsoon headlining Ultimate Miami Drag Queen, 9 p.m., and

June 10, TKA, Rob Base & Lime headlining Ultimate Miami Bartender, 9 p.m.

Magic City Casino is open every day (Sunday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.; Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 a.m.). The casino is located at 450 NW 37 Ave. in Miami and offers free parking and valet service. For more information, visit www.magiccitycasino.com.