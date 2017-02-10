Airman Garcia

By: Community News |February 10, 2017

Share
Share
Email
Shares 0

Airman Garcia On leave from his assignment in Okinawa, Japan, U.S. Air Force Airman Osniel Garcia, a Kendall native, catches up on local news while assisting with local recruitment in the Air Force Recruiting Office at 18873 S. Dixie Hwy. in Cutler Bay.
(Photo by Bill Kress)

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Airman Garcia"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*