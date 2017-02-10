On leave from his assignment in Okinawa, Japan, U.S. Air Force Airman Osniel Garcia, a Kendall native, catches up on local news while assisting with local recruitment in the Air Force Recruiting Office at 18873 S. Dixie Hwy. in Cutler Bay.
(Photo by Bill Kress)
Airman Garcia
On leave from his assignment in Okinawa, Japan, U.S. Air Force Airman Osniel Garcia, a Kendall native, catches up on local news while assisting with local recruitment in the Air Force Recruiting Office at 18873 S. Dixie Hwy. in Cutler Bay.
Be the first to comment on "Airman Garcia"