The Town of Cutler Bay conducted its 11th annual “Tour de Parks” Bike Ride on Saturday, Jan. 28. Cool temperatures and sunshine greeted the nearly 100 participating bike riders that turned out for the nine-mile police-escorted bike ride.

Councilmember Mary Ann Mixon rode with the town’s residents to tour Lakes by the Bay Park, Saga Bay Park, Saga Lake Park and Blue Heron Park through the neighborhoods of Saga Bay, Cantamar, Lakes by the Bay, and Isle of Bayshore Communities.

To promote bicycle safety, children and adult participants were fitted by certified town staff with new bicycle helmets free of charge. More than 50 helmets, donated by AMSCOT Financial and the Florida Pedestrian & Bicycling Safety Resource Center, were given out before the bike ride. Participants also were given bicycle safety tips from the University of Miami’s BikeSafe injury prevention program and complimentary bike inspections from Elite Cycling & Fitness and Andante bike shop.

Following the bike ride, participants were able to sit down with Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell; Miami-Dade County District 8 Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, and Deveron Gibbons, senior vice president of public affairs for AMSCOT Financial, over a free lunch provided by the town.

“This annual event highlights all the wonderful neighborhoods and parks within our town,” Mayor Bell said. “The Parks & Recreation Department does a wonderful job of keeping our parks safe and clean for our residents.”

Town manager Rafael G. Casals said he appreciated those who supported the yearly event.

“The success of the 11th annual ‘Tour de Parks’ Bike Ride would not have been possible without the town’s dedicated staff and assistance from the event sponsors, AMSCOT Financial, PedBike Florida Pedestrian & Bicycling Safety Resource Center, Bike 305, Andante bike shop, Elite Cycling & Fitness, University of Miami’s BikeSafe/WalkSafe injury prevention program, and the Cutler Bay Police,” Casals said.

For information regarding upcoming special events, visit the town’s website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 305-234-4262.