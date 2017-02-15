Coral Gables-based Healthcare Data Solutions (HDS) has been acquired by Aprima Medical Software, a leading provider of electronic health records, practice management and revenue cycle management solutions for medical practices.

HDS was founded by Miami businessman and entrepreneur Rodney Barreto and works with physician groups across the country to identify IT solutions that best fit their needs in order to implement and support their ongoing system needs. Aprima, a Dallas-based company, will assume full support for HDS’s customers, including the approximately 300 providers in 125 medical practices and 15 states.