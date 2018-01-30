Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Be part of the February ‘Festive Fridays’ experience!

By: Community News |January 30, 2018

Southland Mall Logo -min

“Festive Fridays” lineup of entertainers for the month of February at Southland Mall is full of exciting performances that will inspire, motivate and get the little ones moving and grooving. Just like every Friday, families are invited to experience a memorable time at the mall’s Center Court from 6 – 8 p.m. where performers and artists come together on a weekly basis to offer exciting and engaging performances. From adults to children, everyone will enjoy “Festive Fridays”. Start off your weekend with a little culture!

Below is a list of the events for the month:

Art and Wine 02_02_18-min

•February 2nd Art & Juice stops by Festive Fridays just in time for Valentine’s Day with a “love and friendship” theme that will make these paintings extra warm and special!

South Dade Band-min

•February 9thGet ready to get your socks knocked off because the South-Dade Band performs on the Festive Friday stage for the very first time!

Alexander Montessori -min

•February 16thThe Rock n’ Roll doesn’t stop just yet. Come back for another energetic musical performance by the Alexander Montessori Choir.

“Festive Fridays” is a free event series open to the public. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and S.W. 205thStreet, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12.

For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” please mail inquiries to info@bristolpr.com.

