Be part of the February ‘Festive Fridays’ experience!

“Festive Fridays” lineup of entertainers for the month of February at Southland Mall is full of exciting performances that will inspire, motivate and get the little ones moving and grooving. Just like every Friday, families are invited to experience a memorable time at the mall’s Center Court from 6 – 8 p.m. where performers and artists come together on a weekly basis to offer exciting and engaging performances. From adults to children, everyone will enjoy “Festive Fridays”. Start off your weekend with a little culture!

Below is a list of the events for the month:

•February 2nd – Art & Juice stops by Festive Fridays just in time for Valentine’s Day with a “love and friendship” theme that will make these paintings extra warm and special!

•February 9th – Get ready to get your socks knocked off because the South-Dade Band performs on the Festive Friday stage for the very first time!

•February 16th – The Rock n’ Roll doesn’t stop just yet. Come back for another energetic musical performance by the Alexander Montessori Choir.

“Festive Fridays” is a free event series open to the public. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and S.W. 205thStreet, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12.

For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” please mail inquiries to info@bristolpr.com.