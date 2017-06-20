Black Point Park and Marina hosting annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular!

There is no better way to celebrate America’s birthday than by doing it up Miami-style, enjoying day-long fun and recreation by the sea, and capping it off with a star-spangled fireworks show! On July 4, treat your patriotic family and friends to all that and more at the annual “Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular” at Black Point Park and Marina, 24775 SW 87 Ave., Cutler Bay. Admission is free (excludes marina).

Spend the day exploring the park’s scenic bikeways, jogging trails and 1.5 mile long jetty, a great fishing spot. The park has ample green spaces for picnicking, so be sure to pack a blanket or lawn chairs and picnic treats. Another great option is the park’s award-winning waterfront restaurant and bar “Black Point Ocean Grill,” where you can purchase fresh seafood, steaks, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and more; and grab a cocktail, so you can toast to Old Glory. The day culminates with a spectacular waterfront fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m.

The marina, ideally located near Biscayne National Park, is a popular starting point for deep sea fishing and diving expeditions. Boaters can bring a boat to launch from the marina ramps, buy basic marine supplies at the on-site store, and rent wet slips. Canoe and kayak rentals are also available from the marina.

Marina boat ramps open at 6 a.m. and the park opens at sunrise. Parking will be limited, so there will be no overflow parking available for boat trailers. The marina Channel will be closed from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., in preparation of the fireworks, and vehicles will not be allowed to enter or exit the park during the fireworks show.

The 2017 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show is made possible by Miami-Dade County, the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade County District 8 Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, Cutler Bay Parks & Recreation, Baptist Health South Florida, Publix, Black Point Ocean Grill, Black Point Yacht Club, TowboatUS South Dade, and Waste Management of Florida.

About Miami-Dade Parks

Miami-Dade Parks is the third largest county park system in the United States, consisting of 270 parks and 13,573 acres of land. It is one of the most unique park and recreation systems in the world and focused on Placemaking, Health and Fitness and Conservation and Stewardship. The non-profit Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade supports Miami-Dade Parks’ efforts to further develop Miami-Dade County’s world-class parks system for residents and visitors.