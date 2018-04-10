Black Point Yacht Club’s road rally spans South Miami-Dade

Members of the Black Point Yacht Club (BPYC) conducted their Road Rally event on Saturday, Mar. 24. The organization has members from all South Miami-Dade areas, and the event started at 11:30 a.m. at a member’s house in Palmetto Bay and wound its way through Cutler Bay, Pinecrest and other cities before ending back in Palmetto Bay three hours later.

Jean Tong-Noon, a Cutler Bay resident and member of the BPYC, said it was a fun event that took a lot of work to prepare.

“This was not a race but a strategy rally, putting heads together to solve the clues,”Tong-Noon said. “It was the creative minds of members Sharyn Koenig and Donna Latshaw, who took two months of driving the route over and over, that pulled it all together.

“The event led 11 teams of four throughout the streets of South Dade following 29 clues from start to finish. The route mileage was set to 20.5 miles and members had to take photos at certain stops and find hidden objects along the way. Thanks to L.A. Fitness and Wayside Market Place who were clue stops.”

Tong-Noon said that the finish line party ended with about 70 members and guests gathering at the American Legion Hall in Palmetto Bay and that they enjoyed a delicious meal of choice served by Pirate Brothers Food Truck.

BPYC meetings are onducted the second Wednesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., at Golden Rule Restaurant, 17505 S. Dixie Hwy. Events are scheduled every month, weather permitting. The next big event, the 18th annual Fishing Tournament, is scheduled for June 16.