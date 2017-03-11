The all-new 2017 Cadillac XT5 SUV is a fantastic option for those who need space and great ride quality but who also want a luxury feel.

As with any Cadillac, the XT5 is built with an emphasis on quality materials and a smooth ride. Unlike your usual Cadillac however, the XT5 brings in a fresh new design aimed at revamping the lineup.

This year, Cadillac introduces a new SUV, the XT5 which replaces the Cadillac SRX. Diehard SRX fans shouldn’t be discouraged, however, because the XT5 is much like Cadillac’s best-selling model, but more spacious and with a more modern design.

How much more spacious, you might ask? The XT5 offers 3.2 more inches of legroom, and elongates the wheelbase 2 more inches, to be exact. The new design definitely stands out among the abundance of SUVs on the road. In addition, the XT5 is much lighter than the SRX which, allows for quicker acceleration and reduced fuel consumption. And with that, the designers at Cadillac have taken the lineup in a more contemporary direction.

As for performance, the XT5 is equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 which puts out 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to the XT5’s standard stop-start feature, the mileage is a respectable 22 mpg combined, 19 in the city and 26 on the highway.

While all models come with a front-wheel drive as standard, you can opt in for all-wheel drive in three of the four trims: Premium, Premium Luxury and Platinum, the latter is only available in all-wheel drive.

Unfortunately, the Base trim only comes in front-wheel drive. This trim includes a decent number of standard features including: keyless access, remote start, OnStar navigation, and premium care maintenance, Bose eight-speaker surround sound and power rear liftgate.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Platinum option adds ventilated driver and front passenger seats, heated rear outboard seating and steering wheel, Bose Studio Surround sound 14-speaker system, rear camera mirror, surround vision, head-up display, hands- free power liftgate and rear cross-traffic alert. For safety, all XT5 models come with automatic crash notification and stolen vehicle assistance.

When riding in the XT5’s driver’s seat, the first thing that strikes you is the great visibility it boasts, the second is its attractive, modern details. The uncluttered center console coupled with the fine leather and metal trimmed dashboard make for a decidedly sleek and modern look. The center armrest provides plenty of storage space and as mentioned previously, legroom is anything but lacking.

This year, Cadillac introduces a new SUV crossover, the XT5. While it replaces the widely loved SRX, the XT5 can easily fill its place. With a lighter and more spacious build along with its bold, contemporary design, the XT5 improves on where the SRX was lacking. The 2017 XT5 is a comfortable, luxury ride for all of its passengers, making it a great option for those who are looking for a premium SUV crossover.

The MSRP for the 2017 Cadillac XT5 starts at $39,395.