Rafael Casals, town manager of Cutler Bay found time, while on a mini-vacation in Washington, DC, to speak with U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen regarding such town issues as Biscayne Bay restoration and transit for the South Dade Corridor. The two are pictured in front of the U.S. Capitol with a copy of the Cutler Bay News.

