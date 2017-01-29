Patricia Fajardo, assisted living counselor at Cutler Bay’s East Ridge Retirement Village, 19301 SW 87 Ave., (left) is pictured during ChamberSouth’s recent Networking Luncheon and New Member Orientation at the Newman Alumni Center on the University of Miami campus. Also pictured are Diane Schiller of Miami’s Community Newspapers and Rick Drew of Renter’s Warehouse. They were among 70 new and prospective members who gathered for the January event — part of the chamber’s ongoing series of networking functions that take place the second Wednesday of every month at various dining venues.

(Photo by Bill Kress)

