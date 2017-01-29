The eighth annual Chili Day in Cutler Bay took place on Saturday Jan. 21, at Cutler Ridge Park and with the assistance of good weather and tasty chili dishes, the event once again proved popular with attendees.

The annual cook-off was attended by Mayor Peggy Bell and other members of the town council as well as competing chefs and hundreds of residents.

Prizes were announced in the following categories:

Chili:

First place, ‘Cheyenne’ Chili Cook Off Team;

Second place, Just Chilin, and

Third place, CenterState Bank-Perrine Office.

Salsa:

First place, Team 305;

Second place, Pig Floyd, and

Third place, Miami-Dade Fire Department Station 34.

Cornbread:

First place, Team 305;

Second place, Cutler Ricken Cornbread, and

Third place – T&W BBQ.

Fire Department Chili: Hialeah Fire Department

People’s Choice: Pink Pig Hillbilly Chili

Best Decorated Booth: Trump Chili