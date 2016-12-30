‘Chili Day in Cutler Bay’ returns to Cutler Ridge Park on Jan. 21

Chili Day in Cutler Bay, the town’s annual chili cook off and always a popular event for both chefs and those who love to eat chili, will return for its eighth year on Jan. 21 at Cutler Ridge Park.

This year there’s a change in the prizes, according to Kimberly Holmes, Events Specialist of the town’s Department of Parks & Recreation.

“This year we wanted to make the chili cook off a little more enticing for the participants,” Holmes said. “Therefore, we raised the prize amount for first, second and third place in each of the three categories.”

Three prizes will be awarded in each of three categories — Chili, Salsa, and Cornbread. First place in each category will receive $200; second place, $150; third place, $100. There also will be one $150 prize for the “People’s Choice Award” for chili only. And there will be one $100 prize for the best decorated booth over all. Showmanship also will be considered criteria in the judging for “Best-Decorated.”

The event takes place at Cutler Ridge Park, 10100 SW 200 St., from 2 to 6 p.m., and is sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay. Music will be provided by Cutler Stew, the town’s own resident band. There will be free samplings or chili may be purchased.

Are you a cook with a flair for the spicy favorite? There still is time to register as a chef and to reserve a booth. Contact Kimberly Holmes at 305-238-4166 or send her an email at kholmes@cutlerbat-fl.gov.