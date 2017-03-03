This slideshow requires JavaScript.

City Year Miami, a non-profit organization that partners with high-need Miami-Dade schools to reverse high student drop-out rates, celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by joining with community partners and local volunteers on Jan. 16 to improve and beautify Laura C. Saunders Elementary School in Homestead for the organization’s MLK Day of Service.

The ninth-annual event differs from the typical “day off” celebrations of Martin Luther King’s legacy because it is a “day on” of active service when local residents work together on impactful community projects.

This year, with the Miami Dolphins and other community partners including Miami-Dade County Public Schools, City Year Miami worked with volunteers to paint school-wide murals and landscape the school garden. Volunteers also constructed picnic tables, renovated the teacher’s lounge, and raised a “Peace Pole” near the school entrance.

“We were inspired to witness 1,000 volunteers join City Year to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of unity and service by improving a local school for the benefit of its students and the community,” said Keith “Fletch” Fletcher, executive director and vice president of City Year Miami.

“We are grateful for the support of superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the Miami Dolphins, Commissioner Dennis Moss, Starbucks, Principal Barbara Leveille-Brown and the volunteers who provided the financial support, labor and resources to make this event a success.”

Added Jason Jenkins, senior vice president of communications and community affairs for the Miami Dolphins, “The Miami Dolphins remain committed to the South Florida community and to the mission of City Year Miami. We are honored to support City Year Miami’s work and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory with this impactful project.”

