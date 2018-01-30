Commissioner Levine Cava to host Traffic Solutions Summit on Feb. 3

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava will host a Traffic Solutions Summit on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Cutler Bay Town Hall. The Village of Pinecrest, Village of Palmetto Bay and Town of Cutler Bay are co-hosting the meeting.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the Summit to help determine the best solutions to traffic congestion in the Pinecrest through Palmetto Bay and Cutler Bay to Palm Glades (SW 248th Street) Transportation Corridor.

Participants will hear from traffic experts, examine transportation improvement plans underway, and have the opportunity to offer input on future plans. The goal is to produce a realistic action plan to reduce traffic and hold each other accountable for real results.

“Crippling traffic hurts all of us,” Commissioner Levine Cava said. “I encourage residents to participate in the Traffic Solutions Summit to learn what solutions are underway and what new ideas we can explore together. Each of us can personally contribute to reduce traffic, to improve our quality of life and to increase our mobility.”

The Summit will take place in the Penthouse of Cutler Bay Town Hall, 10720 Caribbean Blvd., from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents should register for the Summit online at www.eventbrite.com/e/traffic-solutions-summit-tickets-42277581384?aff=es2. For information call the District 8 office at 305-378-6677.