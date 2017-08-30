Commissioner seeks participants for District 8 free Nonprofit Academy

County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava has announced that the District 8 free Nonprofit Academy, which provides comprehensive, capacity-building training for nonprofit leaders, is now open for registration.

“The academy is focused on increasing our nonprofit organizations’ access to education and resources, while creating a supportive network,” Commissioner Levine Cava said. “I strongly encourage our community’s nonprofit leaders to take advantage of this in-depth local training opportunity and to register now, as space is limited. Thanks to our generous sponsor, JP Morgan Chase & Company, we are able to provide this academy free of charge.”

The academy provides vital training to nonprofits and helps them to grow their service, civic engagement and advocacy. It gives nonprofits the tools and information they need to increase organizational capacity, meet performance standards, and build resilience during uncertain times. The academy will feature hands-on, interactive workshops facilitated by leading experts in the areas of board development, resource development, fiscal management, program evaluation, civic engagement, communications strategy and more.

Classes begin on Sept. 13 and most will be on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at the South Dade Government Center. The academy will conclude with a networking event and unique opportunity to meet funders on Dec. 14.

This is the second year Commissioner Levine Cava and her staff have organized the training for nonprofit leaders. This year’s academy, titled District 8 Nonprofit Academy Cohort II, will provide a more advanced curriculum than last year’s and will accept up to 25 local nonprofits on a first-come, first-served basis.

For details on the eligibility criteria and curriculum, visit www.miamidade.gov/district08. For more information and to register, call Steff Solovei or Rahel Weldeyesus at 305-378-6677.