Rahsaan Williams, a senior in the Business and Finance Academy at Coral Reef High School (CRHS), was part of the 2016 Summer Youth Internship Program’s Millennium Access Platform presentation on Aug. 3. The presentation occurred during the Miami-Dade County School Board’s Academics, Evaluation and Technology Committee meeting. Pictured are Thomas Ennis, CRHS principal, and Rahsaan Williams.

