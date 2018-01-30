Cutler Bay High teacher selected for Chinese immersion program

Jason Chohonis, Social Studies teacher at Cutler Bay Senior High School, has been selected to participate in the “Dimensions of China Empowering American Public School Teachers to Transform Social Studies Curriculum in Secondary Classrooms.”

Through a grant from the United States Department of Education Fulbright-Hays Group Projects Abroad program, Towson University will provide an immersion experience in Chinese culture from June 24 to July 27.

Chohonis is one of 12 public school teachers selected for this unique experience. The project intends to develop educators’ intercultural competence and enhance social studies curriculum and instruction on China in secondary education classrooms in USA by expanding their scope of knowledge into a Chinese speaking world that includes Hong Kong in the areas of history, culture, religion, economics, language, and educational systems. He will work with Towson University faculty members to design and implement curriculum that accurately reflects Chinese heritage and culture.

The project consists of three phases. The pre-departure activities are conducted through online learning modules to provide the teacher participants with initial language training, background knowledge, and cross-cultural understanding.

Following the preparation is a five-week study travel in China and Hong Kong featuring a combination of seminars, cultural workshops, school and museum visits, as well as cultural excursions to sites designed to help participants understand the diversity and complexity of China.

As part of the post-departure activities teacher participants are to finalize, implement and post the units of study with suggested teaching materials, resources and strategies on a website for all educators to access.