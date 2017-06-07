Cutler Bay, FL, June 6, 2017 – On Wednesday, May 31, 2017 the Cutler Ridge Park Community Room was transformed into a colorful Art Exhibit! The beautiful display of arts and crafts is the handy work of the students enrolled in the Town’s After-School Program. The students receive weekly art lessons facilitated by Mr. Marlon Villagra from enFAMILIA; a non-profit arts program located in South Dade.

Parents and community members enjoyed light refreshments and the soothing sound of Jazz as they perused the artwork. “Students have been working for months both individually and in groups to create their masterpieces based on holidays, nature and technology” stated Youth Program Coordinator Shirley Harari. In addition to the artwork, a small group of youths prepared individual speeches about the positive impact of art, and what they learned during the art lessons.

In addition to the temporary artwork, the group created a few pieces that will become long standing installations at the Park. The classroom trashcans have been transformed into works of art inspired by world renowned artist Romero Britto. The students also created a “Tree of Life” that welcomes visitors into the lobby of the Community Room, containing various items that make the children happy. “I commend the great work that the Parks & Recreation Department has done with the students in our various Youth Programs. This project is aligned with our strategic goal of remaining a family-friendly community that promotes an atmosphere of sharing, teamwork, and creativity” stated Town Manager, Rafael Casals.

The Town’s Afterschool Program is funded in part by The Children’s Trust and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. The Program provides youth ages 6-12 with free afterschool care at Cutler Ridge Park. For more information regarding the Town’s Afterschool Program, visit the Town’s website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov or contact the Town’s Parks & Recreation Department at (305) 238-4166.