Cutler Ridge Woman’s Club donates stuffed toys to police

In what has become an annual event, members of the Cutler Ridge Woman’s Club use their sewing and crafting skills to decorate teddy bears and other stuffed animals, donating them to the Cutler Bay Policing Unit for officers to use when responding to situations in which small children are involved.

Giving the children something comforting when they are frightened or upset often helps. Woman’s Club members Jane Ann Hotung and Ann McAllister made the presentation of 27 toys the first week of December. Officer Luis Sierra of the Cutler Bay Policing Unit accepted the toys.

“There are 23 of us in the club and we all pitch in and help, gathering the toys throughout the year and making little outfits for them,” said Jean Tong-Noon. “We usually use teddy bears but we had a harder time finding those this year, so we also used some frogs.

“The police told us they had run out so we were glad to help,” Tong-Noon continued. “They know who in the area really needs a toy, and the officers usually carry a few in their cars because when they answer a call involving domestic violence or accidents and there are kids there it can make a difference.”

Tong-Noon said that the club meets at Coral Reef Park and that they are working on other projects too, including making dresses for an orphanage in Jamaica.

For information about the club send email to Jtn193@bellsouth.net.