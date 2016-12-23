Discovering the hazards of bicycling in our community

As most of you who know me are aware, I recently was injured on one of my regular bicycle rides.

I was riding on a route that I have been using for some 50 years when I looked into my rear view mirror and saw a truck pulling a rather large boat with outriggers. I tried to allow him as much space as I could, even turning into a side street to allow him to pass.

By the time he came by, I had returned to the road and that is the last I remember. I woke up surrounded by unformed people who asked me if I was okay. I thought that I was, and proceeded on my ride. Only I thought it best to return home first, just around the corner. Believe it or not, I got completely lost and it took me two hours to find my house, only minutes away.

I was pretty beaten up with hematomas all over my body and had obviously suffered a concussion. Surprisingly, the uniformed people there didn’t think I needed any more assistance and let me go. Some fire rescue folks I spoke to said this was not the correct procedure for an 80-year-old man that had suffered a concussion.

Of course. I sought out an attorney who learned that despite laws requiring a three-foot gap from bicyclists, the driver (who did stop and summon help) was not ticketed and surprisingly there was a witness who insists I came out of a side street with no regard for the boat trailer. Oh well!

I guess I should be thankful that there was no permanent damage to me or my many replacement parts — i.e. knees, hip, etc. I spent quite a bit of time after this in various medical facilities getting scanned, poked, etc. The worst result was that bicycle riding was one of my main enjoyments. I had ridden on 100-mile century runs and averaged 20-30 miles on my local jaunts. I still ride but warily.

Too many folks are talking and texting and, like this driver, pulling an oversize load on narrow streets with no marked bike lanes. Hopefully, all streets will have bike lanes just like our beautiful Caribbean Boulevard, but that may take some time.

As always, I faithfully wore my helmet and had my blinking rear taillight on so that I would be quite visible to anyone approaching me. Apparently that was not enough.

On visiting one of my doctors recently and telling him this story, he told a similar one where he was also struck by a boat trailer although not injured as much as I was. More and more people that I talked to simply will not ride on any street that has vehicular traffic and no separate lane or path to ride on.

We do have what I refer to as bicycle paths but they turn out to be as dangerous as riding on the street because people pulling into the intersection out of the driveway are not prepared to see a cyclist riding by. If you are on the road they might spot you otherwise you are taking a chance once again.

It seems a shame that this splendid form of physical activity, which is great for your heart and brains so I am told, has become such a dangerous thing to do. I guess I could ride the stationary bikes at the gym or jump on the treadmill but somehow that takes away a good deal of the pleasure that I get from riding my bike.

I have encountered people who for some reason resent bicyclists and complain about these large groups that don’t stop at red lights or stop signs and force drivers to slow down and cautiously pass them when they have the opportunity.

I can tell you from experience that it is very difficult when riding in a large group to suddenly come to a stop when half of your group has already proceeded through an intersection. Likewise when riding in a large group it is almost impossible to ride single file because the file would now extend perhaps several miles and make it even more difficult to pass.

This does not assuage the impatient drivers, some of whom will deliberately blow their horn or try to get as close to you as possible to teach you a lesson. Will things ever change? I certainly hope so.