Former Miami Dolphins running back Eugene “Mercury” Morris is pictured with Drew and Linda Peterson of Peterson’s Harley-Davidson South at a recent luncheon organized by Miami’s Community Newspapers. Peterson Harley-Davidson brought out a sweet Harley to promote its second annual Sugar 4 Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 9. To learn more, visit www.petersonsharley.com/toydrive.

