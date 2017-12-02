East Ridge marketing team adds new, returning faces

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The East Ridge at Cutler Bay marketing team has brought in some new as well as familiar faces.

Rick Drew has returned to the active life plan community to resume his role as director of sales and Yvonne Perez has joined the team as the marketing assistant/move-in coordinator.

Drew previously worked at East Ridge for more than four years but left to pursue an opportunity in residential real estate. When he read about the director of sales position becoming available at East Ridge, he jumped at the chance to return.

“For me, senior housing and working with seniors simply is more fulfilling. When I was at East Ridge I had the satisfaction knowing I was making a difference in someone’s life. This is my calling,” he said. “It is much more rewarding to know you are helping improve the lives of people. I find it is far more gratifying.”

Drew’s career spans nearly 18 years with Westgate Resorts, the largest privately held corporation specializing in timeshares. He held varied positions with the company and was promoted from operations director to in-house sales director and a regional project director.

Later, as the company’s national project director, he founded the Westgate Travel Club.

He received an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Seminole State College in Sanford and spent 14 years serving with the Kissimmee Police Department and the Osceola Sheriff’s Office. Also, Drew is a licensed real estate agent.

At East Ridge, Drew will supervise the sales team for both independent living and Three Palms Health Center.

Perez will provide moving assistance to prospective residents moving to East Ridge and help them through the various stages of their transition to the life plan community.

She draws on her experience having worked with seniors at The Imperial Club in Aventura and Epworth Village in Hialeah. Similarly to Drew, she finds working with older adults especially gratifying.

“I have an old soul and really relate,” Perez said. “This is a big step for people to make a change at this point in their lives. It’s important they have someone hold their hand and be there for them.”

For more information, call 305-256-3564 for a personal tour, or visit www.EastRidgeAtCutlerBay.com.