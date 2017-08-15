Enjoy family fun in August during Festive Fridays at Southland Mall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Festive Fridays lineup of entertainers for the end of August at Southland Mall is full of exciting performances that will inspire, motivate and get the little ones moving and grooving.

Just like every Friday, families are invited to experience a memorable time at the mall’s Center Court, from 6 to 8:00 p.m., where performers and artists come together on a weekly basis to offer exciting and engaging performances. From adults to children, everyone will enjoy “Festive Fridays.” Start off your weekend with a little culture.

The following are remaining events for the month:

• Aug. 18 — A Festive Friday favorite, Hipnotic Dance Studio is back for a wonderful dance performance by some of the best students.

• Aug. 25 — Get ready for an action-packed performance with Genesis Ju-Jitsu and Cheerleading Center as member display their martial arts and cheerleading skills on stage.

“Festive Fridays” is a free event series open to the public.

Southland Mall is conveniently located on S. Dixie Highway US1 and SW 205th Street, off Florida’s Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12. For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” mail inquiries to info@bristolpr.com. For more information about Southland Mall, visit mysouthlandmall.com or call 305-235-8880.