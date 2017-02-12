More than 200 people joined Jon Jay — Chicago Cubs outfielder, player on the St. Louis Cardinals World Championship team, Miami native and Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade alumnus — for the sixth annual Jon Jay FMSbonds Celebrity Bowling Challenge at Splitsville Lanes in South Miami on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Nearly $60,000 was raised that night for Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Project Learn After-School Program that serves club members in grades K–8 where Jay spent many afternoons growing up.

Jay bowled along with other Major League Baseball stars and local celebrities — including Matt Kemp with the Atlanta Braves, JD Martinez with the Detroit Tigers, Danny Valencia and Yonder Alonso with the Oakland A’s, Gio Gonzalez with the Washington Nationals, and Manny Machado with the Baltimore Orioles — during the fun-filled fundraising event that included red carpet arrivals, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and exciting bowling matches.

“Through the efforts of Jon and many others who support Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, we are able to continue to make a difference in the lives of many area youths,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

“The enthusiastic response to this event has been fantastic and we’re looking forward to raising even more funds for Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade in the future,” Jay said.

For more information, visit www.bgcmia.org.