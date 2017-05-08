Discover Miami’s newest home for the ever curious and explore the world of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in an experiential setting with interactive exhibitions and dynamic shows. Get ready to zip through the cosmos in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium—one of only thirteen places in the world with a 3-D 8K visual system. Explore the three-story Aquarium and come face-to-face with devil rays, sharks and more. You’ll also learn about the core science behind living systems, the solar system and known universe, the physics of flight, light and lasers, the biology of the human body and mind, and much more.It’s science like you’ve never experienced before. Be sure to secure your tickets today
