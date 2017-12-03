Families receive Thanksgiving meal from town policing unit

An annual tradition in Cutler Bay was continued in November as officers from the Neighborhood Resource Unit of the town’s policing unit delivered turkeys to selected homes just in time for Thanksgiving. The families were identified through the town’s public schools.

A thousand turkeys are donated each year by the Miami-Dade County League of Cities throughout the county, and municipalities such as Cutler Bay are able to reach out to their residents to provide something extra and bring holiday cheer.

Mayor Peggy R. Bell said that she appreciated the town’s opportunity to help in this way.

“Our residents are the driving force of our town, and we could not be more thankful for their continued support,” Mayor Bell said. “The Miami-Dade County League of Cities is a great community partner, and we are thrilled to be able to bring some joy and peace to families in need.”

But “Operation Holiday Cheer” is not over yet. Now through Dec. 20, the town’s policing unit is collecting new unwrapped toys for children between the ages of 2 and 17. Donations can be dropped off at Suite 105 of the Town Center Building, 10720 Caribbean Blvd., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For information visit the town’s website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov or contact the policing unit at 305-234-4237.