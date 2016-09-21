Feeding South Florida and Bank of America volunteers joined forces on Saturday, Aug. 27, to distribute thousands of food donations in advance of September’s Hunger Action Month. The donations were packed and loaded onto trucks to feed families in need across South Florida. During the food sorting event, Bank of America Miami Market president Gene Schaefer presented Feeding South Florida with a $20,000 check.
