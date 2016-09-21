Feeding South Florida, Bank of America volunteers join forces to distribute food

By: Community News |September 21, 2016

Feeding South Florida, Bank of America volunteers join forces to distribute foodFeeding South Florida and Bank of America volunteers joined forces on Saturday, Aug. 27, to distribute thousands of food donations in advance of September’s Hunger Action Month. The donations were packed and loaded onto trucks to feed families in need across South Florida. During the food sorting event, Bank of America Miami Market president Gene Schaefer presented Feeding South Florida with a $20,000 check.

