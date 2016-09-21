A quiz for the Mo-Town music lover: Remember where you were when you first heard such Rock and Roll classics as Baby I Need Your Loving, I Can’t help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch), or It’s the Same Old Song? Remember who sang these fab songs?

The answer, of course, is The Four Tops, a group inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 with 24 top 40 pop hits to their credit. A group that Smokey Robinson called “ one of the biggest and best groups ever.”

On Friday, Oct. 7, at the Magic City Casino, music lovers of all ages will be able to enjoy their music, in person, when they attend Project: New Born’s Sounds of Motown. Project: New Born supports the Schatzi and Stanley Kassal Project: New Born Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami/ Jackson Memorial Medical Center Complex.

This one-of-a-kind fundraising event is a music extravaganza starting with the jazz sounds of the great Joe Donato and his ensemble at 7:30 p.m. during the cocktail reception and silent auction. A four-course-gourmet dinner paired with the finest wines and an open bar starts at 9 p.m. along with dancing to the incredible live band The Clique.

After dinner The Four Tops will present an unforgettable concert that will bring back many wonderful memories. And just when you can finally take a breath from all the excitement, the evening will be topped off with a Dessert Indulgence by some of South Florida’s finest chefs.

How did Project: New Born manage to get such a prestigious group to highlight the evening. It’s because of a wonderful experience that the grandson of Barbara Havenick, owner of Magic City Casino, had in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. After being treated at the unit he went home as a healthy baby with mom and dad.

When Project: New Born was started in 1973, a one-pound preemie had less than 5 percent chance of survival. Today the same infant has better than an 80 percent chance of survival. Havenick was so grateful she wanted to do something special for the charity and offered to bring the Four Tops to their fundraising event.

To purchase tickets to this magical evening call 305-335-2007 or visit www.projectnewborn.org. Tickets start at $250.