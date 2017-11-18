Free Winter Holiday Celebration scheduled at SMDCAC on Dec. 8

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., presents, in partnership with the Town of Cutler Bay and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, a free Winter Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

For information the public should call 786-573-5300 or visit www.smdcac.org.

From 6-7:30pm visit Santa, take pictures, enjoy holiday story time with Commissioner Levine Cava, food trucks and bars, and other fun holiday activities. At 7:30 p.m. enjoy a movie, The Santa Clause, on the backyard lawn, and free popcorn, courtesy of the Town of Cutler Bay. Bring lawn chairs and blankets, but no outside food or drink permitted.

Sponsor is Cricket Wireless.