FROM THE PROVERBIAL “MAILROOM” TO THE C-SUITE: Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay names Luis Gutierrez as General Manager

Luis Gutierrez began his work at Bill Ussery Motors, now Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables, in 1981 at the age of 17 in the dealership’s service drive. As a porter, his responsibilities included sweeping the drive, sorting mail, parking cars, taking out trash, and cleaning bathrooms. While not his dream job initially, he was grateful to have the opportunity as he wanted a “foot in” to the local Mercedes-Benz store he had been admiring for several years. Now, nearly 40 years later, Gutierrez was just named to a senior position in the company, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay.

As the son of a gas station owner, Gutierrez had always known the car business was his passion and he held a certain affinity for the luxury brand. He began to learn the trade as a child as he was always “tinkering” with cars at his father’s garage. Once a Bill Ussery Motors employee, he engaged in formal training and attended trade school. He was quickly promoted up the service food chain to technician trainee, technician, shop foreman, assistant service manager, service manager, and then, in 1995, service director, a position he held for several years. In 2016, he was named Director of Fixed Operations for the company and became responsible for all aspects of business for the parts and service departments of Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and sister store Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay.



“We are so fortunate to have Luis Gutierrez as a member of our team,” said Chairman and 3rd generation dealer Bob Brockway. “Luis joined our company at the entry level. Through hard work and dedication, he has achieved one of its most senior positions. It’s a true testament to the man he is and the work ethic he embodies. He is most deserving of this opportunity and we are lucky to have him.”

“It’s rare to have the opportunity to grow like I have in a company,” said Gutierrez. “I admire and appreciate so much the Brockway family for always giving an employee the chance to climb the corporate ladder and expand his/her skills and responsibilities. It’s unique in this day and age when most people have to change companies in order to move up!”

Gutierrez has already hit the ground running in his new role. In addition to walking the dealership and making contact with most members of his team, Luis’ daily focus is customer satisfaction, employee morale, and profitability. He balances the challenge of scheduling and inventory availability with managing client expectations.

For those who have yet to visit, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay is located on a 10.2 acre site on SW 211th Street between the Florida Turnpike and Southland Mall (formerly Cutler Ridge Mall). It is an 180,000 square-foot facility that features expansive space for new and pre-owned vehicle sales, a service department, a boutique and a large client center complete with refreshment area, space for clients to access the Internet while waiting for service, and a children’s activity area.

Gutierrez is married and has two adult sons.

About Bill Ussery Motors

Family-owned Bill Ussery Motors is one of the original seven dealerships in the U.S. and the first in Florida awarded a Mercedes-Benz franchise in 1957. The company is admired industry-wide for its continued record sales and its reputation for superb customer service. Bill Ussery Motors’ companies include Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay, smart center of Cutler Bay, smart center of Coral Gables, and the Bill Ussery Motors Collision Center. For more information, visit www.billussery.com.