GOLD CUP REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP – Hosted by Miami South BMX

Miami South BMX is hosting the Gold Cup Regional Championship race Saturday August 5, 2017 at 13050 SW 216 ST, Miami, FL 33170. This track is Miami-Dade’s only BMX track, and has been around for 30 years. This will be their first time hosting the event. Riders will be coming from all over Florida, Georgia, Louisiana & Mississippi to compete in hopes to qualify for the DK Gold Cup Final Championship which will take place in Dothan, Alabama.

Miami South BMX is a not for profit organization run by local volunteers. Money raised from this event will be used to upgrade the facility and add a new parking lot in the front of the track.

The track will open to spectators at 11AM. Racing will begin at noon and conclude around 4PM. Parking is available for $10. Spectators are welcome to bring in coolers with outside food and beverage, however alcohol will not be permitted. Vendors on site will include, Answer, Fly Racing, Box, Power Cycles, J&R Bicycles, G-Form, Mitchell’s Welding & Machine, Andante, Throdwn, Creativas, BMX School of Champions, and Racer Concepts.

For more information, practice times & complete rules visit their Facebook page, @MiamiSouthBMX.

Come out and check out a new side of Miami you didn’t know was there. A great event for the whole family!