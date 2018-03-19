Good Friday Prayer Breakfast to feature former DEA agent

Kevin Pedersen, a former Senior Special Agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will be the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Homestead/South Dade’s 43rd annual Prayer Breakfast, Mar. 30, at the Harris Field Pavilion, 1034 NE Eighth St., in Homestead.

The Good Friday breakfast begins at 7 a.m.

Pedersen, a former All-America and state wrestling champion at Miami Palmetto High School, graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served in the U.S. Army before beginning his 21-year career with the DEA. The subject of the Emmy-nominated ESPN Sports Center film Pin/Kings, Pedersen was twice awarded the Administrator’s Award, the DEA’s highest award of valor.

In addition to Pedersen, the Prayer Breakfast will feature internationally-known tenor Dale Kitchell and the “Team Bhive” Dance Ensemble from the Huneyshine Dance Studio.

Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, are available at the law office of John P. Maas Esq., 44 NE 16 St. in Homestead.

For more information, phone 305-247-7132.