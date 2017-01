On Dec. 21 members of Gulliver Prep’s varsity baseball team wrapped and delivered hundreds of toys that they had collected with the help of students from one of Gulliver Academy’s fourth grade classes. More than 150 toys were donated to some 30 families in need in Cutler Bay as part of a holiday community outreach initiative led by the Cutler Bay Policing Unit.

